There have been more than 1,200 cases of a myocarditis or pericarditis mostly in people 30 and under who received Pfizer’s or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.

EMILY: A SAFETY GROUP AT THE CDCNOW SAYS, IT’S LIKELY THAT COVIDVACCINES FROM MODERNA AND PFIZERARE LINKED TO RARE CASES OFHEART INFLAMMATION INADOLESCENTS.HERE TO ANSWER YOUQUR ESTIONS ISDR. DANIEL KURITZKES, CHIEF OFINFECTIOUS DISEASES OF BRIGHAMAND WOMEN’S HOSPIT.ALGOOD TO SEE YOU.THIS CONDITION IS CALLEDMYOCARDITIS.MOST CASES HAVE BEEN MILD, BUTIT STILL SOUS NDSCARY.WHAT CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT THERISK?