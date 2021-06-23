Anti-Olympic protest in Shinjuku. Japan

The Tokyo Olympics, already delayed by the pandemic, are not looking like much fun: Not for athletes.

Not for fans.

And not for the Japanese public, according to these protesters in Shinjuku on June 23.

"We started from Tokyo’s Metropolitan government building.

Today is the IOC’s “Olympic Day,” which marks 1 month until the start of the games.

Among calls for an end to the games, protestors are also demanding the government to reallocate funds to covid-19 financial relief and Japan’s medical system." - said Hanako, author of this video.