Resorts World and technology

THE MOST ANTICIPATEDRESORT TO OPEN ON THE LAS VEGASSTRIP - IS FINALLY READY FOR ITSDEBUT.AND ITS ALREADY MAKING ANAME FOR ITSELF AS THE MOSTTECHNOLOGICALLY SAVVY HOTELCASINO IN TOWN - AND POSSIBLY INTHE ENTIRE WORLD.YOU MAY HAVE ALREADY SEEN THISWHILE DRIVING ALONG LAS VEGASBOULVARD SOUTH ITS PRETTY HARDTO MISS.THE MASSIVE VIDEO DISPLAY ON THEOUTSIDE OF THE PROPERTY.ITS A 100- THOUSAND SQUARE FOOTLED SCREEN ON ITS WEST TOWER.AND HAS MORE THAN 3 THOUSANDINDIVIDUAL LED PANELS - THAT CANPROJECT CONTENT - LIKECOMMERCIALS - AND MORE.BUT THE TECH GOES BEYOND THISDISPLAY.

THEY’RE ALSO UPDATINGTHE WAY GUESTS CHECK IN.SOT LABELED RW TECH SOT 1:we believe the Hilton has themost technological advanced appand mobile key experience.

Sobeing able to chose your room -being able to check in beingable to get your key, being ableto get to your room and bypassthe front desk entirely - wefeel is very very important in apost pandemic world.THE PROPERTY ALSO WANTS TO MAKESURE THEY’RE GUESTS ARE TAKENCARE OF...SO RESORTS WORLD PARTNERED UPWITH GRUB HUB TO GIVE GUESTSACCESS TO THEIR FAVORITE FOOD -"ANYWHERE, ANYTIME."SOT LABELED: RW TECH SOT 2:you might be on the pool deckyou might want to have a tasteof our Mexican cuisine or oursteak and you’ll be able toorder that on your phone andhave it delivered to whereveryou are.AND WE CANT FORGET THE BIGBOOST THIS RESORT IS GIVING TOOUR ECOMONY - ESPECIALLY AS WESTILL TRY TO REBOUND.RESORTS WORLD - CREATEDTHOUSANDS OF NEW JOBS HERE INTOWN.THE HOTEL CASINOPREVIOUSLY SAID IT WAS LOOKINGTO FILL 6,000 POSITIONS AHEAD OFTHE OPENING.AND MORE THAN 130-THOUSANDPEOPLE HAVE APPLIED FOR THESEJOBS.SENATOR CATHERINE CORTEZMASTO SAYS THE NUMBER OFAPPLICATIONS RESORTS WORLD