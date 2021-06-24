1.2 Million Non-Binary Adults Live in the US, According to Pioneering Study

The first-of-its-kind study was conducted by the Williams Institute, a center that focuses its research on public policies concerning gender and sexuality.

The study used data from surveys conducted between 2016 and 2018.

That number says, ‘This is part of who you’re talking about when executive orders are signed to protect people against discrimination.’ , Bianca Wilson, Study Author, via 'The Washington Post'.

Nonbinary is often used for and by people who do not exclusively identify as either gender.

Nonbinary people often use they/them pronouns.

While forms of this identification can be traced back thousands of years, .

Nonbinary visibility in the U.S. has made significant strides only in recent years.

Those who work toward increased visibility of gender minorities say the study and its findings are significant.

It’s almost like a stake in the ground, right?

Saying, ‘Here we are.’, Joel Baum, Gender Spectrum, via 'The Washington Post'