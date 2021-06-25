Prayers For The Stolen Movie

Prayers For The Stolen Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Watch Prayers For The Stolen (aka Noche de Fuego) (2021) Trailer on The Match Factory In a mountain town in Mexico, three young girls take over the houses of those who have fled, dress up as women when no one is watching, and have a hiding place to remain safe from those who would take them away; but dark echoes of violence become an inescapable threat.

Director: Tatiana Huezo Writer: Tatiana Huezo Stars: Mayra Batalla, Ana Cristina Ordóñez González, Marya Membreño, Norma Pablo, Eileen Yáñez, Memo Villegas