Majestic strawberry moon rises in Madrid amid scenic skyscrapers

Friday, June 25, 2021

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
The full moon of June, also known as the "strawberry moon," lit up the sky all over the world on Thursday, June 24.

In Madrid, Sprain, it rose amid scenic skyscrapers.

