The full moon of June, also known as the "strawberry moon," lit up the sky all over the world on Thursday, June 24.
In Madrid, Sprain, it rose amid scenic skyscrapers.
The full moon of June, also known as the "strawberry moon," lit up the sky all over the world on Thursday, June 24.
In Madrid, Sprain, it rose amid scenic skyscrapers.
The full moon of June, also known as the "strawberry moon," lit up the sky all over the world on Thursday, June 24.
In Madrid, Sprain, it rose amid scenic skyscrapers.