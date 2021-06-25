New Cancer-Detecting Blood Test Is Accurate Enough To Be Rolled Out, Study Suggests

'The Guardian' reports that a blood test capable of detecting over 50 types of cancer is accurate enough to be rolled out as a screening test.

Scientists say the test can detect cancer before any clinical signs or symptoms of the disease emerge in a person.

The test, developed by U.S.-based company Grail, is aimed at people with a higher risk of developing cancer, including patients aged 50 or older.

The findings, published in the journal 'Annals of Oncology,' show that the test accurately detects cancer while having a very low false positive rate.

It works by looking at the DNA shed by tumors and left circulating in the blood.

It focuses on chemical changes to DNA, known as methylation patterns.

Finding cancer early, when treatment is more likely to be successful, is one of the most significant opportunities we have to reduce the burden of cancer, Dr Eric Klein, chairman of the Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute at Cleveland Clinic, via 'The Guardian'.

These data suggest that, if used alongside existing screening tests, the multi-cancer detection test could have a profound impact on how cancer is detected and, ultimately, on public health, Dr Eric Klein, chairman of the Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute at Cleveland Clinic, via 'The Guardian'.

'The Guardian' reports that the test will also be piloted by NHS England in the autumn