Restaurants hopeful pandemic's unemployment benefits ending will help them hire more staff

The pandemic has caused restaurants to go through many difficulties, one of them being a shortage of workers.
Many restaurants in Corpus Christi are attributing the shortage to people getting unemployment benefits and not wanting to work.
In the race to a post-pandemic world, small businesses are barreling toward the finish line — and their owners are looking for..