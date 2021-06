Despite a government reimposition of an indoor mask mandate and calls to wear masks even at crowded outdoor events, tens of thousands attended the Tel Aviv Pride Parade on Friday, June 25.

Despite a government reimposition of an indoor mask mandate and calls to wear masks even at crowded outdoor events, tens of thousands attended the Tel Aviv Pride Parade on Friday, June 25.

Around 2,000 security officers were dispatched for the event.

Some 50 arrests were made of people trying to harm or disrupt the festivities.

The number of attendees was pegged at 100,000 with organisers saying it was the largest parade in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.