Hundreds of spectators, mostly students, invaded the Edgbaston cricket ground pitch after a match between Birmingham and Derbyshire on Thursday, June 24.
Drinking students storm cricket pitch after Derbyshire-Birmingham match in Edgbaston
The students attended as part of a promotion that promised 'free-flowing pints' and 'exclusive drinks deals'.
The incident casts a shadow on allowing greater numbers of spectators into sporting events, as the nation hopes to return to normal after coronavirus restrictions.