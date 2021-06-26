Drinking students storm cricket pitch after Derbyshire-Birmingham match in Edgbaston

Hundreds of spectators, mostly students, invaded the Edgbaston cricket ground pitch after a match between Birmingham and Derbyshire on Thursday, June 24.

The students attended as part of a promotion that promised 'free-flowing pints' and 'exclusive drinks deals'.

The incident casts a shadow on allowing greater numbers of spectators into sporting events, as the nation hopes to return to normal after coronavirus restrictions.