New airline offers new travel destinations from Akron-Canton Airport

Starting on June 26, July 7 and July 15, Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights to Charleston, South Carolina, New Orleans, Louisiana and Tampa, Florida.
The Akron-Canton Airport is one of the 16 airports Breeze Airways will operate out of.
Passengers returning to CAK as vaccinations increase