Madcap businessman decks out his entire bed shop with hundreds of St George's cross flags

A madcap businessman hopes England won't be caught napping by Germany - after he decked out his bed shop with hundreds of patriotic flags.

Noel Barton, 59, is backing The Three Lions to beat the Germans in the Euros last 16 showdown on Tuesday (29/6).

The Brummie businessman has covered VIP Beds with more than 400 St George's cross flags which he has collected over the years.

Noel, who has three children and ten grandchildren, said: "I just love it when England play and used to go and watch them a lot when I was younger.

Obviously that is more difficult these days while I run the business but I like to bring the football fever into the shop.

I've collected England flags for years and I must have around 400 but I've put many more in the shop this year.

It took me hours to put them all up over the beds but it was worth it.

The customers love it and brightens up people's days."