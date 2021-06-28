Raw Video: California AB Bonta Announces States With Anti-LGBTQ Laws Added to Travel Restriction List
California will restrict state-funded travel to Florida, Montana, West Virginia, Arkansas, and North Dakota over anti-LGBTQ legislation recently enacted in those states, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday.

