India Walton responds to the announcement of a write-in campaign by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

India Walton responded Monday to the announcement of a write-in campaign by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
Brown announced a write-in campaign for the November general election following his loss to Walton in the Democratic primary.
India Walton responded Monday to the announcement of a write-in campaign by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
Brown announced a write-in campaign for the November general election following his loss to Walton in the Democratic primary.
SAID FROM INDIA WALTON.
SHEBEAT THE MAYOR IN THEDEMOCRATIC PRIMARY LASTWEEK... AND WILL FACE BROWWITH HIS "WRITE-IN" CAMPAIGNMEANTIME... THE LOCALPOLITICAL SCENE IS STILLREELING OVER INDIA WALTON'STUNNING WALTON.
SHE BEAT THEMAYOR IN THE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARYLAST WEEK... AND WILL FACEBROWN WITH HIS "WRITE-IN"CAMPAIGN.MEANTIME... THE LOCALPOLITICAL SCENE IS STILLREELING OVER INDIA WAL
Since announcing a reelection bid in February, Brown’s campaign sent only five emails to local news outlets.
India Walton is poised to become the City of Buffalo's first female mayor. She's all but ousted Mayor Byron Brown who was running..