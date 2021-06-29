Top 10 Craziest Things Pablo Escobar Has Done

Saying that Pablo Escobar and the Medellín Cartel were not to be trifled with would be serious understatement.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the craziest crimes the cartel leader committed.
Saying that Pablo Escobar and the Medellín Cartel were not to be trifled with would be serious understatement.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the craziest crimes the cartel leader committed.
Saying that Pablo Escobar and the Medellín Cartel were not to be trifled with would be serious understatement.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the craziest crimes the cartel leader committed.
Our countdown includes Kidnapping Powerful People, Destroying Avianca Flight 203, Supporting M-19, and more!