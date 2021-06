Stanislaus County Teen With Cerebral Palsy Gets Special Set Of Wheels

A teenager with a disability has a new set of wheels.

She always wanted to drive and tonight she is getting behind the wheel of a special new car.

It is the dream of every teenager, the day they get their driver's license but for soon-to-be 16-year-old Michelle, that dream may never become a reality.

But now she has an electric scooter that looks like a tiny car with a seatbelt, turn signals and even a windshield wiper and horn.

In California, they follow the same rules of the road as a bicycle.