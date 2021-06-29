Dogs Help Search for Survivors at Surfside Condo Collapse Site

At least 11 people have been found dead and some 150 are still unaccounted for on the grounds of the Surfside apartment building that collapsed.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Search-and-rescue teams pulled two more sets of remains from the concrete and steel rubble of a partially collapsed Florida..
Brooke Shafer reports nine people are confirmed dead, eight have been identified.