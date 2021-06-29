NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Says Coach Phil Jackson Is a 'Racist'

The NBA Hall of Famer made the comments during an interview on the Dan Patrick Show.

Patrick asked Pippen about earlier comments he had made in an interview with 'GQ,'.

In which Pippen described an opportunity presented to white player Toni Kukoc by Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson during the 1994 NBA playoffs as a "racial move.".

I thought it was a pretty low blow.

I felt like it was an opportunity to give [Kukoc] a rise.

It was a racial move to give him a rise, Scottie Pippen, NBA Hall of Famer, via 'GQ'.

During the interview with Dan Patrick, Pippen went further about his interpretation of the events ... ... prompting Patrick to ask Pippen flat out "do you think Phil [Jackson] was [racist]?" .

Oh yeah, Scottie Pippen, NBA Hall of Famer, via Yahoo Sports.

The interview was wide ranging, with Pippen commenting on several other players in relation to Jackson, .

Including Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

After the interview had been released, Pippen tweeted out a response to reactions.

I’m just answering the questions y’all asking me.

You wanted the headlines, you got them - dig deeper to find out why I actually said what I said instead of framing your questions to get clicks.

It’s all love!, Scottie Pippen, NBA Hall of FamerTwitter