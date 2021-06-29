Facebook Stock Surges, Following Judge's Dismissal of FTC Complaint.
On June 28, Facebook's market value exceeded $1 trillion for the first time.
Mashable reports the milestone was reached after a judge dismissed an FTC complaint that would have forced Facebook to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.
According to Google Finance, Facebook's stock price spiked roughly 4% following news of the court's decision, ending the day at $355.64.
As a result, Facebook's current market cap is $1.01 trillion.
Compared to other tech giants, Alphabet is valued at $1.67 trillion, Amazon at $1.74 trillion.
Microsoft at $2.02 trillion and Apple at $2.25 trillion.
Mashable points out that Twitter, one of Facebook's most direct competitors, is valued at just $54.5 billion