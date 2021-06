'Ecstatic' England fans celebrate victory over Germany

Fans up and down the country have been celebrating England's 2-0 Euro 2020 victory over Germany.

The win knocks England's longstanding rivals out of the tournament and sees Gareth Southgate's squad through to the quarter finals.

Report by Buseld.

