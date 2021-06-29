Fanmail with Heather Frey

Thanks for hanging out todflorida.

Every week we recquestions from you.

The vifitness series and we're athose questions today withHeather Free who are recenand got some answers to thhave all been dying to knoa look.

Good to see you weshow, Good Morning Jason.A lot of people are lovingThey want to know more.

Anreceived was from julianaflorida.

And she asked Heaout every day and if not,I be working out?

Okay.

Anquestion.

I get all the tiabsolutely not be workingbody needs a chance to resyour making microscopic teand those rest days are whstronger.

If you're doingwork out there, there's liand your nervous system, ecome down.

So no, you shouday.

That said there is sorest, which means you canstretching or light yoga breally hard swim walk, butworkouts every single day.maybe a day off in the weethe weekend or the whole wyou heard all the time thaimportant as the actual exOur next question comes frand she asked, how do I knI know you walk in and youshould be lifting enough ware struggling in the lastSo if you take a wait andyou do the weights and youto nine or 10 and it's a shave to rest a second or tlast one or two up.

That'sgoing to be growing in thopush.

That's what tells yoThat final push.

Our nextDavid cooper, who sent itmedia.

And he asked, whatcons of a full body prograprogram?

Uh, that is a fanhere's the thing, all righbody workouts when you worhead to toe.

A split progrin on different muscle grodays of the week.

So the pin your living room.

Um, ypretty quick and they're fyour whole body all at oncthere's not a lot of restis what I just talked aboudoing the same muscles evework out, split workout whmuscle groups every day.

Iphysique building, muscleto isolate and hone in onyou're have a weaker spotfrom something, you can hosaid it takes a little mormore reps and more sets anBoth are awesome, dependson your go.

Okay, good tocomes from Korea Santayanalike to know whether segmeeffective.

That's a good oit up into 10 and 15 minutthe day is effective.

I than amazing question becausmoms who are working and wto the gym or anywhere isSo here's what I say, I thbe effective that you gottfor it.

You can't, you knoand then go and do five siyou want to do is get realthose 10 or 15 minutes andon those shoulders.

Um thrto do three or four sets ain the day, do a whole abmake those minutes count aon a couple more sets youhave to really plan if youresults that you want to sa fantastic way to get inhave no time to do so.

GreHaving a plan can yield thto get their questions feaand I want please write mefantastic questions.

Writedot com.

Or find me on socfit on facebook, twitter,heather, smash hit wonder.Yes, smash fitting.

Fitnes