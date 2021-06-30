Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Every Fast and Furious Movie Ranked

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:42s 0 shares 1 views
Every Fast and Furious Movie Ranked
Every Fast and Furious Movie Ranked

This epic franchise has multiple iconic installments.

Now it's time to rank them!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the first eight main entries in this high-octane action franchise, as well as the “Hobbs & Shaw” spinoff, to determine how they all stack up.

This epic franchise has multiple iconic installments.

Now it's time to rank them!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the first eight main entries in this high-octane action franchise, as well as the “Hobbs & Shaw” spinoff, to determine how they all stack up.

Our countdown includes “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”, "Furious 7", "Fast Five", and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore