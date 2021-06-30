Massive pod of playful dolphins swim alongside boat in Red Sea

This is the adorable moment a pod of playful dolphins swam alongside a boat in the Red Sea on May 4.

This is the adorable moment a pod of playful dolphins swam alongside a boat in the Red Sea on May 4.

Footage shows the marine mammals drifting in front of the cargo vessel’s bow while it was approaching the Suez Canal heading to India.

Seafarer France Niel Tabusares said he and colleagues were taking in some fresh air when they noticed the animals appearing to race with their boat.

He said: "We were surprised to see the dolphins.

Maybe they think that the ship’s bulbous bow looked like their mother."