Hotel occupancy just SIX per cent as Covid-19 decimates Thailand tourism industry

Hotel occupancy is just six per cent in Thailand as Covid-19 decimates the country’s once astronomically lucrative tourism industry.

Footage today (June 30) shows dozens of business that catered to tourists in Bangkok but have been standing empty and struggling to survive after travel restrictions were imposed last March.

The Thai Hotel Association (THA) reported that hotel occupancy for May and June was just six per cent.

THA chief Marisa Sukosolnunphakdee has now appealed for more government assistance for the ailing sector, with many hotels not taking bookings for the coming months.

Thai authorities had hoped to lift all restrictions and re-open the country by October but soaring numbers of Covid-19 infections – particularly in the capital Bangkok – have lead to a partial lockdown with struggling restaurants forced to close until at least the end of July.

Thailand has recorded 244,447 Covid-19 cases and 1,912 deaths.

Economists said that it could be another five years before the country’s tourism industry returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Two years ago tourism made up an estimated 21 per cent of Thailand’s GDP, generating 1.8 trillion baht in revenue.

However, the country’s National Economic and Social Development Council predicted that it could be another five years before similar numbers are seen.

Analysts said that between now and 2026, around seven million workers will continue to be affected by the economic harm from the Covid-19 pandemic.