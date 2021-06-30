Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Eviction moratorium extended -- what you need to know

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel
Duration: 00:49s 0 shares 1 views
Eviction moratorium extended -- what you need to know
Eviction moratorium extended -- what you need to know
Eviction moratorium extended -- what you need to know

IN MIAMI BEACH, ABC NEWS.Brian: THE EVICTION MORATORIUMWILL END NEXT MONTH ONJULY 31ST.C.D.C.

EXTENDED IT AGAIN FOR THELAST TIME.THE SUPREME COURT IN A 5-4DECISION ALSO DENIED A REQUESTTO END THE BAN EARLY.IF YOU ARE STRUGGLING TO PAYRENT, HOUSING CONNECT CAN HELP.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage