Eviction moratorium extended -- what you need to know

Reporter Update: SCOTUS Allows Eviction Moratorium To Stand
KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the CDC's eviction moratorium can remain in place until July 31. Chris Hoffman has the details on..
IN MIAMI BEACH, ABC NEWS.Brian: THE EVICTION MORATORIUMWILL END NEXT MONTH ONJULY 31ST.C.D.C.
EXTENDED IT AGAIN FOR THELAST TIME.THE SUPREME COURT IN A 5-4DECISION ALSO DENIED A REQUESTTO END THE BAN EARLY.IF YOU ARE STRUGGLING TO PAYRENT, HOUSING CONNECT CAN HELP.
The CDC, based in Atlanta, Georgia, has said 30 million to 40 million people could be at risk of eviction without the moratorium