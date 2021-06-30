Eviction moratorium extended -- what you need to know

IN MIAMI BEACH, ABC NEWS.Brian: THE EVICTION MORATORIUMWILL END NEXT MONTH ONJULY 31ST.C.D.C.

EXTENDED IT AGAIN FOR THELAST TIME.THE SUPREME COURT IN A 5-4DECISION ALSO DENIED A REQUESTTO END THE BAN EARLY.IF YOU ARE STRUGGLING TO PAYRENT, HOUSING CONNECT CAN HELP.