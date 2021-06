California to extend eviction moratorium through September

California will extend its ban on evictions while covering back rent and utility payments for people who fell behind during the pandemic.

BACK RENT AND UTILITY PAYMENTSFOR PEOPLE WHO FELL BEHINDDURING THE PANDEMIC.THE STATE WILL PAY FOR THISUNDER A SEVEN-POINT-TWO BILLIONDOLLAR PLAN THAT GOVERNOR GAVINNEWSOM CALLEDTHE QUOTE -- "LARGEST AND MOSTCOMPREHENSIVE RENTER PROTECTIONDEAL IN THE UNITED STATES."CALIFORNIA PLACED A MORATORIUMON EVICTIONS AFTERNEWSOM IMPOSED THE NATION'SFIRST STATEWIDE SHUTDOWN INMARCH 20-20 -- AND ORDERED MOSTBUSINESSES TO SHUT DOWNBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.THAT PROTECTION HOWEVER ISSCHEDULED TOEXPIRE WEDNESDAY.THE NEW AGREEMENT BETWEEN NEWSOMANDLEGISLATIVE LEADERS IS THATTHEY'LL EXTEND THE EVICTIONMORATORIUM BY THREE MONTHS.."ANYBODY THAT HAS BEEN IMPACTEDBYCOVID THAT OWES RENT GOING BACKTO LAST APRIL, NOT JUST THISAPRIL, LASTAPRIL, WE WILL PAY A HUNDREDPERCENT OF THAT RENT.

WE'LL ALSOPAY THAT RENT100% OF IT GOING FORWARD,THROUGH SEPTEMBER."NOW OFFICIALS HAVEN'T SAID HOWMANY PEOPLE WILL QUALIFYUNDER THIS NEW PLAN -- BUTTHERE'S ENOUGH MONEY PROVIDEMROE THAN TEN-THOUSAND DOLLARSEACH TO A HALF-MILLIONTENANTS.ALL OF THE FUNDS ARE COMING FROMTHE FEDERALGOVERNMENT.NEWSOM'S ADMINISTRATION BELIEVESTHE PLAN IS MORETHAN ENOUGH TO PAY OFF RENTALDEBTS FOR EVERYONEELIGIBLE.ANOTHER TWO-BILLION DOLLARS INSTATE MONEY WILL COVPEOPLE'S UNPAID UTILITY BILLS.