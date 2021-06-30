Surfside Brings In Prominent Structural Engineer To Investigate Collapse

Ted Scouten reports Allyn Kilsheimer has worked the 9/11 terrorist attack and the FIU bridge collapse, among many others.
In the case of the Surfside collapse, he said every causation option is possible.
Ted Scouten reports Allyn Kilsheimer has worked the 9/11 terrorist attack and the FIU bridge collapse, among many others.
In the case of the Surfside collapse, he said every causation option is possible.
CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports Kilsheimer has been hired by the city of Surfside to investigate the collapse.
Search-and-rescue teams pulled two more sets of remains from the concrete and steel rubble of a partially collapsed Florida..