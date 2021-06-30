Bollywood Update | Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away

Actress Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised once again, for the second time this month.

Actor Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky fashion sense.

From casuals to formals the actor knows how to pull off any outfit in style.

Finally, the much-awaited trailer of 'Toofan' is out, the film stars Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

Actress Anushka Sharma along with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli recently raised funds for Covid-19 relief.

Now the actress has launched a new initiative to support maternal health.

#mandirabedi #rajkaushal #dilipkumar #ranveersingh #toofantrailerlaunch #toofantrailer #anushkasharma #maternalhealth