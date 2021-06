Jackson restaurant fed up with sewage problem

WE'R’ JUST GETTING WELL NOWEVERY TIME YOU GET A BIG RAIN.I GOT TO -- MY DOOR.WNO EDDIE’S SOUL FOOD HAS THISSIGN OUT HERE THAT SAYS OPEN BUTTHAT’S NOT ANCC AURATEREPRESENTATION OF WHAT HAPPENSWHEN IT RAINS BECAUSE OF THESEWAGE BACKUP EVERY TIME THEWATER FALLS THE DOOR IS CLOSED.KNOW IT REALLY ISN’T HURTINGBECAUSE I’M HURTING SITUATION.YOU KNOW I HAVE MAN I CAN’TREALLY OPERATE IF I DON’T GETSMITH OWNER EDDIE.CARSONAYS S HE USED TO WORK WITHSEWERS AND IN HIS EXPERIENCE.IT TAKES A LONG TIME FOR RAWSEWAGE TO BE CHOKED UP TO THATEXTENT.IT HAD BEEN CHOKED UP SO LONGRIGHT HERE ON LEWIS STREET THEWAY THAT TURNED TO MOVE ANDTODAY THEY’RE WONDERING HOW MUCHLONGER WILL THEY HEAV TO WAIT?I KNOW YOU SMELL IT WRONG.SO YOU SMELLING THEM.THIS RESTAURANT FOR OVER 30YEARS AND HE SAYS THIS ISHE TMOST DISCOURAGED HE’S EVER FELTAS A BUSINESS OWNER.THIS HAS BEEN ONE OF THE LOWESTPOINTS.YOU KNOW, DON'T’GET ME WRONG.WE’VE BEEN HAVING PROBLEMS, BUTHE GTINGET WORSE AND VOICELESS.SO YOU’RE BUILDING UP THE OWNEROF THE SOUL FOOD.KITCHEN SAYS HE AND A STAFFWORKED TWICE AS HARD TO MAINTAINTHE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF THEKITCHEN IF Y GOUO IN THERE LOOKON MY WALL.I HAVE AN A ON MY WALL FROM THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT AND TRYINGO TKEEP THAT RATING IS ONLY HALF.THE STRUGGLE EDDIE IS TRYING TOMAKE SURE THE PROPER THINGSRE AGOING DOWN THE DRAIN NOT ASMONEY OR AS FDOO WE COOKED FROMSCRATCH AND ONCE YOU POOP YOURFOOD IF YOU DON’T GET RID OITF ,AND THEN YOU DO IT.HE SAYS HE HOPES AND PRAYS EVERYDAY DOESN’T DOWNPOUR AND TODAYHEY DOESN’T DOWNPOUR AND TODAY'’S PRAYING HE CAN MAKE IT PASTLUH