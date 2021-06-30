ITK Parenting - Mom preserves BFFs hand and paw prints in adorable craft

ITK Parenting - Mom preservesBFFs hand and paw prints in adorable craft.A creative mom preserved her daughter’s hand print and dog’s paw print in an adorable craft, honoring the friendship between the toddler and family pet.Mom, crafter, and TikToker Melissa Metrano (@melissametrano) wanted to cherish her daughter and dog’s friendship forever.She decided to make a best friend statue with their respective hand and paw prints and film the process!

.Melissa began her crafting tutorial explaining that 16-month-old Izzy and 9-year-old family dog, Brady, have become best friends!

.She started the statue-making process by flattening a piece of white clay.

Melissa made it big enough to fit both Izzy’s tiny hand and Brady’s little paw!

.Next, Melissa pressed Izzy’s hand into the clay for 5 seconds, followed by Brady’s paw on the other side so that the prints were next to each other.Melissa painted both prints with their corresponding colors and then stamped the clay with the best friends’ initials and “BFF for Life” .Melissa has a lot of other DIY projects on her TikTok, including making a statue of Izzy’s foot, growing a crystal garden, making slime, and more!

