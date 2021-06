More than 150 rabbits in Virginia need a home

VIRGINIA NEED A HOME RIGHT NOW-- AND ANIMACONTL ROL OFFICIALSARE HOPING SOMEONEWATCHING MIGHT BE OPEN TOADOPTION...ON MONDAY -- OFFICERS RESPONDEDTO A CMPOLAINT ABOUTA VIRGINIA BEACH HOME THAT THEYSAY HAS BEEN TROUBLESOME INTHPAE ST.IN NOVEMBER OFLAST YEAR -- THEY HELPED THEOWNER REDUCE THE NUMBER OFRABBITS SHE HAD IN HER HOUSE --SOIT WOULD BE MORE MANAGEABLE.THEALY SO HELPED HERIMPROVE LIVING CONDITIONS FORTHE ANIMALS.WELL, WHENTHEY RETURNED THIS WEEK...THEYFOUND THINGS HAD GOTTEN WORSE...SO THE OWNER RELEASED ALL 156RABBITS TO ANIMAL CONTROL...IF YOU'RE INTESTERED INADOPTING -- HERE'S WHAT WOULDMAKEYOU A GOOD FIT.THESE ARE VERY SOCIAL RABBITS.THEY'RE VERY USED TO BEHANDLEDV, ERY USED TO BEINGAROUND PEOPLE.I THINK THAT'S APLUS FOR THESE RABBITS...YOUDON'T HAVE TO WORK ONSOCIALIZING THEM, THEY'REALREADYTHERE.SOME TIME, AN OPEN HEART,AND A LITTLE BIT OF SPACE ANDROOMYOU JUST NEED TO CONTACT THEVIRGINIAEA BCH ANIMAL CARE ANDADOPTION CENTER.ADLIB TOSS TO MIKE STONE ADLIBTOSS TO MIKE STONEMIKE STONE