Mother shot in face warns of staying in violent relationships: 'I wasn’t sure I would survive'

MORE THAN 12-MILLION PEOPLE ARE VICTIMS OF VIOLENCE BY A PARTNER EACH YEAR IN THE UNITED STATES. THAT ACCORDING TO A STUDY DONE BY THE C-D-C. NEW AT 11...OUR BRENDAN KING TALKS TO THE MOTHER OF TWO ABOUT THE NIGHT SHE THOUGHT SHE WAS GOING TO DIE...AND HOW SHE'S RE-LEARNING HOW TO LIVE LIFE - BLIND. AND SHE SHARES HER MESSAGE FOR THOSE IN ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIPS. I BASICALLY FEEL FOR EVERYTHING AT 41 YEARS OLD AND LISTEN SELENA SPURLOCK NAVIGATES LIFE IN A NEW WAY I KNOW THAT'S START BECAUSE IT'S A DIFFERENT TEXTURE LAST NOVEMBER - THE MOTHER OF TWO SAYS HER EX-BOYFRIEND MARCUS HOLMAN ARRIVED AT THEIR HOME IN KING WILLIAM COUNTY AFTER A NIGHT OF DRINKING WHEN HE CAME HOME I JUST DIDN'T WANT TO DEAL WITH SO I TOLD HIM I WASN'T LETTING HIM IN WHEN HE WOULDN'T LEAVE - SHE CALLS NON-EMERGENCY.

AND WITHIN SECONDSSHE SAYS HE SHOTAT THE BATHROOM WINDOW WITH ASHOTGUN I FLEW BACK, I HAD ALOUD RINGING INMY EAR.MY DAUGHTER WAKESUP COMES RUNNING IN SCREAMING.I GRAB THE TOWELBEFORE SHE RUNS IN AND RWAPS MYFACE UP BECAUSE I FEEL BLOODRUNNING DOWN MY FACE PARAMEDICSRUSH HER TO A HELICOPTER THATFLEW HER TO VCUMEDICAL ENCTER WHERE SHE SPENDSA WEEK IN THE ICU.THE BLAST BROKE HER NOSE ANDINJURED HER HAND.SOME PELLETSSTILL LODGED IN HERFACE...LEVAINGHER BLIND WHEN HE SHOT ME IJUST PRAYEDTHAT GOD KEEP ME HERE FOR MYKIDS.BECAUSE I WASN'T SURE I WOULDSURVIVE OR NOT.BASICALLY BRAILLE IS MADE UP OFSIXDOTS NOW SPURLOCK LEARNS HOWTOLIVE AGAIN DOT 2 IS B, DOT 3IS CHOW TO READ, COOK, AND WALK THISIS THE EDGE, BUT YOUREBASICALLY SUPPOSED TO USE ASWIPING MOTIONI ASK SPURLOCK - WHAT IS THEHARDEST PART OF HER NEW LIFENOT BEING ABLE TO SEE MY KIDSGROW UP, I MEAN I CAN PHYSICALLYFEEL HOW THEY'RE GROWING BUT NOTBEING ABLE TO VISUALLY SEE THEM,OR IF I'M GOING TO HAVEGRANDKIDS.OR IF IM GOING TO GETMARRIED, OR IF THY'ERE GOING TOGET MARRIED.THAT'S THEHARDEST HOLMAN'S ATTORNEY,BRENTJACKSON TOLD ME ON THURSDAY THATHIS CLIENTS I APOLOGETIC, ANDCLAIMS HE WAS NOT AWARE THATSPURLOCK WAS AT THE WINDOW ANDDID NOT INTEND TO INJURE HER.YOU CAN TELL THE DIFFERENCEBETWEEN THE GRASS AND CONCRETESHE SAYS HOLMAN HURT HER BEFORE-AND SHOULD HAVE LEFT THERELATIONSHIP BEFORE HE CHANGEDHER FOREVER HEFOPULLY SOMEONEWILL SEE MY STORY AND ENCOURAGETHEM TO LEAVE.ANY KIND OF ABUSE, WHETHERTHAT'S VERBAL, MENTAL, PHYSICAL,ALL OF THEM AFFECT YOU.YOU JUST HAVE TO KNOW YOUR WORTHAND WALK AWAY BRENDAN KINGMARCUS HOLMAN WAS CHARGED WITHMALICIOUS WOUNDI NGAND SEVERALGUN CHARGES.RIGHT NOW HE'S SITTING IN JAILAWAITGINTRIAL.HE'S DUE BACK IN COURT INAUGUST.WORKING FOR YOU INRICHMOND IM BK CBS SIX NEWS.