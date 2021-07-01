Passenger dragged along platform by train in India escapes serious injury

A passenger who was dragged along a platform by a train in Mumbai managed to escape serious injury.

CCTV footage shows the man clinging onto the train as it began to speed up while leaving the station.

The passenger was eventually pushed away from the train after his legs collided with a carriage.

A nearby police officer named Vinit Kumar pulled the passenger away after witnessing the incident on June 29.