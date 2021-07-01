Biden Summons Governors for Wildfire Season Meeting

The meeting convened amid record-breaking heat waves across the U.S. on the cusp of the 2021 fire season.

The 2020 season resulted in dozens of deaths and more than 10 million acres of charred land.

[The meeting will focus] on how the federal government can improve wildfire preparedness and response efforts, protect public safety, and deliver assistance to our people in times of urgent need, C.D.C.

Statement, via NBC News.

New strategies discussed during the meeting include beefed up satellite detection measures... .

... and increased coordination between the Biden administration and state governments.

President Joe Biden also announced that he has ordered the hourly wage of federal firefighters to be increased by two dollars to $15.

I didn’t realize this, I have to admit, that federal firefighters get paid $13 an hour, President Joe Biden, via 'USA Today'.

That’s going to end in my administration.

That’s a ridiculously low salary to pay federal firefighters, President Joe Biden, via 'USA Today'.

Biden reiterated that $47 billion of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan... .

... is designated to prepare "the country's infrastructure for wildfires, floods and other extreme weather."