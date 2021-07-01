A building in Shijiazhuang, northern China, was illuminated by the colours of the Chinese flag to celebrate the Chinese Communist Party's 100th anniversary.
Building illuminated by China's flag's colours to celebrate CCP's 100th anniversary
The reflection of the building shimmered in a nearby river on June 30, one day before the official anniversary.