Building illuminated by China's flag's colours to celebrate CCP's 100th anniversary

Friday, July 2, 2021

A building in Shijiazhuang, northern China, was illuminated by the colours of the Chinese flag to celebrate the Chinese Communist Party's 100th anniversary.

The reflection of the building shimmered in a nearby river on June 30, one day before the official anniversary.

Explore