A vegetation fire broke out Wednesday, June 30 north of Redding, northern California.
Impressive footage shows northern California Salt Fires raging, doubling in size
The Salt Fire, which has burnt about 1,000 acres east of Interstate 5 in the Lakehead area, has prompted road closures and the evacuation of nearby residents.
The fire is reported to have doubled as of July 1.