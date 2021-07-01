Skip to main content
Impressive footage shows northern California Salt Fires raging, doubling in size

A vegetation fire broke out Wednesday, June 30 north of Redding, northern California.

The Salt Fire, which has burnt about 1,000 acres east of Interstate 5 in the Lakehead area, has prompted road closures and the evacuation of nearby residents.

The fire is reported to have doubled as of July 1.

