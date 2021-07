Women and LGTBQ activists gathered in Taksim, Istanbul to protest against Turkey's withdrawal of the Istanbul Convention on Thursday, July 1.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan terminated the convention aimed at protecting Turkey from violence against women.

The Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence has been prepared by the Council of Europe.

The contract has been signed by 45 countries and the European Union.