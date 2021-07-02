Sir Richard Branson set for first space flight with Virgin Galactic
Sir Richard Branson set for first space flight with Virgin Galactic

Billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson is set for his first space flight with Virgin Galactic.The company's owner is due to test the "private astronaut experience" during the next test flight window, beginning on July 11.Branson said he is "honoured" to be able to help "ensure his business delivers a unique customer experience".