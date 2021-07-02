Actor Yami Gautam summoned in alleged Forex violation case| Is Deepika Padukone pregnant?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Bollywood actor Yami Gautam to record her statement with the agency on July 7 in connection with an alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

Recently, Deepika has shared a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen pranking her hairstylist.

But while everyone is enjoying Deepika's funny prank, some netizens are speculating that the actress might be pregnant.

Fitness enthusiast and social media influencer Krishna Shroff, who is the sister of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, makes her screen debut with the music video "Kinni kinni vaari".

The video celebrates womanhood and Krishna says it was a perfect concept for her to be a part of.

Actress Alia Bhatt is happy to be back on the film sets.

On Thursday, Alia shared beautiful pictures of herself as she wrapped up her day.

Recently when shutterbugs asked Gauahar to remove her mask and pose for them.

Gauahar denied their request.

