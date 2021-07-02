Air It Is: Flying Car Takes To The Sky On First Inter-City Journey

An inventor’s flying car takes off next to a plane and carries out its 142nd successful landing in a different city — before converting into a sports car in under three minutes, so the owner can drive into town for a coffee.The nifty AirCar carried out its first ever flight between two international airports at 6pm on 28th June.AirCar turns into an aircraft from a road vehicle in under three minutes with just the click of a button, according to its visionary designer Professor Stefan Klein in a statement to Zenger News.Professor Stefan Klein flew from the Slovakian city of Nitra to the country’s capital Bratislava before transforming his flying car into a sports vehicle and heading for a coffee in the city centre.Professor Klein sipped a hot coffee in Verne Cafe next to where he teaches at the Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Bratislava.The inventor, who first started designing a flying car 32 years ago, said: “It was a comfortable flight.

The weather was beautiful, everything worked well.”He added that it took him about 25 minutes to fly 80 kilometres from Nitra to Bratislava, including a circle above the D1 motorway to view the rush-hour traffic.Professor Klein said: “This is exactly the advantage of the AirCar, you never get stuck in a traffic jam.“With today's flight we wanted to demonstrate the capabilities of this experimental prototype as well as prove that the idea behind this means of transportation is realistic.”In a video of the flight, the inventor said it had carried out its 142nd successful landing.