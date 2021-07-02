Elderly man uses Rubik’s Cubes to form Chinese characters to celebrate Communist Party's 100th anniversary

An elderly man used Rubik's Cubes to form Chinese characters to celebrate the country's Communist Party's 100th anniversary in northwest China.

The impressive video, filmed in the city of Tacheng in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on July 1, shows a 74-year-old man named Duishanhan twisting the Rubik's Cubes to form them into "1921-2021", "100th anniversary" and "long live Chinese Communist Party" in Chinese characters.

The video was provided by local media with permission.