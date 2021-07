Get Outdoors: Camp California shares fishing tips, locations

WELCOME BACK RIGHT NOWYOU'RE TAKING A LIVE LOOKOUTSIDE OUR SIERRA CAMERA AT 845 RIGHT IN YEARS PAST FREEFISHING DAY IN CALIFORNIA HASBEEN HUGELY POPULAR WHENEVERYONE GETS A CHANCE TO GOANGLING WITHOUT HAVING TO PAYFOR A LICENSE.

SO YEAH, FOX 40OUTDOOR EXPERT KELLY WITHHERE WITH HER TOP SPOTS TOTAKE THE FAMILY FOR THIS FREEDAY ON SATURDAY, GOOD MORNINGTHAT'S THANK YOU SO MUCH FORHAVING ME BACK IN THE HAVE YOUOUTSIDE STUFF SO.YOU ARE HERE NOW I DO WANTTO ASK YOU LAKE LEVELS THEY'VEBEEN REPORTEDLY LOW JUST ALLTHROUGHOUT CALIFORNIA BUT DOYOU THINK IT'S STILL A GOODTIME TO GET OUTSIDE AND DOIT IS BECAUSE DUE TO THELOW LAKE LEVELS, THE FISH AREACTUALLY STARTING TO CLUSTERSO RATHER THAN TAKING YOURCHANCE ON THE WHOLE LAKE RIGHTYOU CAN KIND OF NARROW IT INTOA COUPLE OF REALLY HOT SPOTS,LET'S TALK ABOUT SOME OF THOSEHOT SPOTS.

YES, ONE OF THEMRIGHT HERE THIS IS GIVEN TO USBY THE WAY THESE IMAGES OFFROM A LOCAL IN THE TRUCKEEAREA HE GOES THERE ARE A LOTRESERVOIRS.

THESE ARE GREATPLACES TO CHECK OUT RIGHT NOW.THEY ARE ACTUALLY SO THAT COKEAND YOU'RE REALLY BITING ATBOTH LOCATIONS BUT STAMPEDEACTUALLY JUST DID THEIR LASTROUTE THEM ABOUT A MONTH AGOSO THEY'RE STILL REALLYHITTING ON TROUT UP THERESPECIALLY IF YOU GO EARLY INTHE MORNING IF YOU'RE AN EARLYRISER YOU WANT TO GET OUT ANDGET OVER THERE AND GET THATALSO HERE COLLINS LAKE EAST OFMARYSVILLE IF YOU WANT TROUT.WELL THEY'RE YEAH.FOR THEIR MONSTER FISH ANDTHEY ACTUALLY PUT IN ABOUT40,000 POUNDS OF FISH EVERYSINGLE YEAR AND EACH ONE WAYSOMEWHERE BETWEEN 3, 8, POUNDSSO YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO CATCHSOME REALLY GREAT FISH AREAWESOME.AND WHILE THE TROUT STARTTO SLOW DOWN THIS TIME OF YEARTHERE'S ALSO BLUE GILL ANDCRAPPIE AND CATFISH YOU KNOWTHERE LATE IN THE EVENING.CATCH YOURSELF MONSTERCATFISH.

THAT'S ALSO CLEARLAKE NORTH OF SANTA ROSA IS ITREALLY GREAT FOR IT TO IT ISONE OF THE GREAT THINGS ABOUTCLEAR LAKE IS THAT THEY DOTHESE TOURNAMENTS ALL SUMMERLONG SO IF YOU THINK RIGHT YOUCAN GET OUT THERE AND ACTUALLYWHEN SOME MONEY AND ONE OFTHESE BEST OR BE SO IT'S KINDOF COOL TO WEEKEND, YOU KNOW ALOT OF CAMARADERIE IT'S KINDOF FUN CAPITAL SACRAMENTORIVER TO CAN'T SO THESPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE FISHINGREPORTS ACTUALLY LISTING THEDELTA AS BEING EXCELLENT RIGHTNOW SO REALLY GREATOPPORTUNITIES TO GET OUT ANDFISH THE SALMON STARTS ON JULY16TH OPENING A SALMON IS JULY16 KIND OF GET GOING NICETIMING IT GOING AND IF YOUWANT TO FREE SICK OR YOU CANTEXT RIGHT THERE FISH AT 3, 3,7, 7, 7, WHERE CAN YOU GO TOFIND OUT MORE CAMP BASHCALIFORNIA DOT COM THEIR YARDSAS THE MAGAZINE AND YOU CANGET ONE YOURSELF GO CHECK THEMOUT NICK KELLY, THANK YOU SOI'M A FISHERMAN HAD WHAT PUTTHE THING ABOUT WHAT.ADAM IS OPEN TO NEW THINGSOUT OF HIS HE'S A VETERAN GUYGETS OUTSIDE HIS HIKING TO SEEALL HOW YES, TOMORROW IT'S AGREAT THING BECAUSE SAY DON'TLOOK LIKE LEOPARD AS FAR ASTHE FISHING GOES, I'M ALSO APAGE ON THAT I DON'T LIKECLINTON WERE MONOLINE I WON'TDO THAT ON FISH AND WHAT'S MY