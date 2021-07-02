Richard Branson to Travel to Space Before Jeff Bezos

Richard Branson to Travel to Space Before Jeff Bezos.

Richard Branson has announced his plan to launch into space on July 11.

.

I’ve always been a dreamer.

My mum taught me to never give up and to reach for the stars.

On July 11, it’s time to turn that dream into a reality aboard the next @VirginGalactic spaceflight, Richard Branson, via Twitter.

That date is nine days before Jeff Bezos was planning to launch into space.

Branson will be making his journey aboard Virgin Galactic’s next test flight into space, the VSS Unity rocket.

Bezos will be aboard the first crewed flight of New Shepard, a rocket made by his Blue Origin space company.

.

This latest development in the “billionaire space race” will make Branson the first billionaire to travel to space.

Despite choosing a date only days before Bezos’ planned trip, Branson previously said he didn’t view space travel as a “race.” .

People have turned it into a race … It would be very dangerous to say turn it into a race.

And the moment we have every boxed ticked, I will go up and then we will invite some of the people who have signed up to go with us — but we honestly don’t see it as a race, Richard Branson, via 'Complex'.

Bezos first revealed on June 7 that he would be traveling to space with his brother.

Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space.

On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother.

The greatest adventure, with my best friend, Jeff Bezos, via Instagram