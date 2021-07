Aamir Khan trolled for love jihad:India can't tolerate interfaith marriage? | Know all|Oneindia News

After Aamir Khan announces his divorce in a joint statement with ex-wife Kiran Rao, #AamirKhan inevitably started trending on Twitter.

The actor’s followers, fans or not, all took to social media to mock the end of the one and a half-decade long marital bond.

To know about Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's joint divorce statement, watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etj6RqWgVI8 #AamirKhan #LoveJihad #Divorce