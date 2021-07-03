Skip to main content
Saturday, July 3, 2021

Japan's Atami mudslide so massive it reaches the sea

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:20s 0 shares 1 views
The mudslide that hit Izusan, outside the town of Atami, on Saturday 3 July, was so massive it reached the sea.

Footage showed the debris reaching the coast of the town in Shizuoka, Japan.

The coast is more than 600m from the town's Izusan shrine.

Dozens of people remain unaccounted for.

