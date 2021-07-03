Japan's Atami mudslide so massive it reaches the sea

The mudslide that hit Izusan, outside the town of Atami, on Saturday 3 July, was so massive it reached the sea.
Footage showed the debris reaching the coast of the town in Shizuoka, Japan.
The mudslide that hit Izusan, outside the town of Atami, on Saturday 3 July, was so massive it reached the sea.
Footage showed the debris reaching the coast of the town in Shizuoka, Japan.
The mudslide that hit Izusan, outside the town of Atami, on Saturday 3 July, was so massive it reached the sea.
Footage showed the debris reaching the coast of the town in Shizuoka, Japan.
The coast is more than 600m from the town's Izusan shrine.
Dozens of people remain unaccounted for.
A giant mudslide in Atami, Japan was caught in terrifying video, and rescuers are searching for at least 20 people who are missing..