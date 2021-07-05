JOLT Movie

JOLT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal.

After the first guy she's ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

Directed by Tanya Wexler starring Kate Beckinsale, Stanley Tucci, Jai Courtney, Bobby Cannavale, Laverne Cox, Susan Sarandon, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer release date July 23, 2021 (on Amazon Prime)