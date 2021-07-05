We Get Hate For Looking Like Ariana Grande | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

A PAIR of identical twins are causing a social media stir thanks to their uncanny resemblance to Ariana Grande.

Closer than close, Taylor and Mackenna, 20, spend virtually all their time together and dress in the same outfits every day.

A couple of years ago, they began posting on social media, where their followers would point out how much they look like Ariana Grande.

So, they decided to make a separate account called Pink Sweetener - named after their favorite colour and an Ariana album - solely dedicated to recreating some of the singer's most iconic looks.

Sadly, they have found themselves the target of online hate.

Taylor said: "People think we must spend hours studying her mannerisms and poses, but we genuinely don't.

I'm not sure where the hate comes from - maybe her fans feel like they need to protect her." Now, the twins film around 25 TikToks a week.

Their closets are full of roughly 75 Ariana-inspired pieces - some of which they have made themselves.

To fully transform themselves into the pop princess, they spend around two hours on hair and makeup.

To capture her trademark high ponytail, they usually use clip-in extensions, up to 30 inches long.

Undeterred by the trolls, the twins plan to carry on dressing as Ariana and growing their Pink Sweetener pages.

Taylor concluded: "Through our account, we've also made lots of friends from across the world who enjoy our videos.

We get messages saying we've made somebody smile, which is really all that we want to do." https://www.instagram.com/pinksweetener_/ https://www.youtube.com/c/pinksweetener https://www.tiktok.com/@pinksweetener_?lang=en