Adorable critically endangered baby monkey born at Thai zoo

An adorable critically endangered baby monkey has been born at a Thai zoo.

The female Red-Shanked Douc was born to Tua Lek, 9, and father Khao Phod, 10, at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand on July 4.

The juvenile can now eat fruits with her family and swing on branches near her mother inside their enclosure with the other primates.

Zoo official Tewin Rattanawongsawat said: ‘It is a meaningful moment for us to welcome our latest member of the family.

She is healthy and is still under the care of her parents.

‘Sometimes, she will run off and try to climb on her own within the view of her protective parents.

We are inviting tourists to visit the baby while following Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of masks, and social distancing.’ The Red-Shanked Douc is listed as critically endangered by the non-government organisation International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

They are found in the forests of Indochina countries, especially Vietnam and Laos, but due to hunting for medicinal purposes where their bones are ground to a paste, their population had declined to near extinction.

They are regarded as one of the most colourful primates in the world with a yellow-orange face and ears that appear to be powdered with theatrical makeup.