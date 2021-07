Authorities investigate fiery crash in NW Bakersfield

BURNING VEHICLE IN NORTHWESTBAKERSFIELD THIS MORNING, AFTERHE CRASHED INTO A PARKED SEMI-TRUCK.

AND MUCH OF THERESCUE...WAS CAUGHT ON VIDEO.23ABC'S ALEX BELL IS INNORTHWEST BAKERSFIELDWITH THE LATEST DETAILS OF THISFIERY CRASH AND HOW THOSE INTHE NEIGHBORHOOD HELPED SAVE THEDRIVER.YES--AROUND 7AM THIS MORNINGNEIGHBORS CAME OUT OF THEIHOUSE --AT THE INTERSECTION OFPALM AND OLD FARM ROAD ANDRIGHT HERE IS WHERE THEY SAW AMAN WHO WAS TRAPPED INSIDEHIS CAR WHILE IT WAS ON FIRE....THESE NEIGHBORSWASTED NO TIME AND BEGANTHROWING WATER--ON THECAR IN AN EFFORT TO SAVE THEYOUNG MANS LIFE.NATS --YELLINGSERGEANT RICHARD PIERCE,BAKERSFIELD CHP: THE DRIVERRECEIVED MAJOR INJURIES FROM THEIMPACT, BUT HIS LIFE WASSAVED BY SEVERAL NEIGHBORS INTHE AREANATS-YELLINGAROUND 7AM ON MONDAY MORNING --THIS RED KIA FORTE IN THISVIDEO-- CRASHED INTO AN EMPTYPARKED SEMI-TRUCK AND THCAUGHT ON FIRE.

THE DRIVER WASTRAPPED INSIDE THE VEHICLE--AND IN THESE VIDEOS YOU CAN SEENEIGHBORS RUNNING TO ANEARBY BACKYARD TO FILL UPBUCKETS OF WATER--AND EVENUSING BOTTLES OF WATER AND AWATER HOSE TO STOP THEFLAMES--NEIGHBORS ALSO YELLINGFOR THE DRIVER TO HANG ON ANSTAY WITH THEM UNTIL HELP COULDARRIVE.SERGEANT RICHARD PIERCE,BAKERSFIELD CHP: AT THIS TIME,IT'SBELIEVED THAT EITHER HE WASDISTRACTED-FELL ASLEEP- ORPOSSIBLY UNDER THE INFLUENCE.CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROLSERGEANT RICHARD PIERCESAYS THE RED KIA FORTE WASSPEEDING DOWN THE SOUTHBOUNDSIDE OF THE ROAD NEAR THEINTERSECTION OF OLD FARM ANDPALM IN NORTHWEST BAKERSFIELD.WHEN TVEHICLE CRASHED INTO THE SEMI-TRUCK THE DRIVER BECAMECOMPARTMENT CAUGHT FIRE.FIREFIGHTERS WORKED FAST TOGET THE DRIVER OUT OF THEBURNING VEHICLWE HAD SEVERAL MOTORISTS STOPAND NEIGHBORS COME OUT ANDSTART FIREFIGHTING AND TRIED TOPUT THE FIRE OUT -- THEYJUST DIDN'T HAVE ENOUGH WATER TOPUT THE FIRE OUT.

BUT THEYWERE ABLE TO BEAT THE FLAMESBACKOFFICIALS SAY THE DRIVER IS AMAN BETWEEN 25 AND 30 YEARS OLD-- IT'S UNKNOWN WHAT CAUSED THEDRIVER TO CROSS LANES ANDCRASH INTO THE SEMI -- BUT WASIS KNOWN-- IS GOOD SAMARITANS INTHE AREA HELPED SAVE THE MANFROM THE FIREY WRECK.

WHICHSERGEANT PIERCE SAYS HELPED SAVETHE DRIVERS LIFE.WE'RE NOT JUST TALKING ABOUTSAVING A LIFE AND PUTTING OUT AFIRE.

VEHICLES EXPLODE- GASTANKS EXPLODE- PEOPLE PUTHEMSELVES IN A DANGEROUS PLACETO ATTEMPT TO SATHIS MANS LIFE.

IT'S PRETTYHEROTONIGHT WE ARE STILL WAITING ONUPDATES ON THE CONDITION OF THEDRIVER-- RIGHT NOW OFFICIALS SAYHE DID SUFFER MAJORLIFE THREATING INJURIES AND HEIS STILL IN THE HOSPITALSERGEANT PIERCE SAID THAT -- IFIT WASNT FOR PEOPLE STOPPINGTO HELP--- THIS COULD HAVE BEENMUCH WORSE.

AND COMING UP6 I WILL BE SPEAKING WITH SOMEOF THOSE NEIGHBORS YOUSAW IN THOSE VIDEOS WHO TRIED TOSAVE THAT DRIVERFROM THOSE FLAMES.REPORTING IN NORTHWESTBAKERSFIELD IM ALEX BELL FOR23ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOUMEANWHILE..THE BAKERSFIELDPOLICE DEPARTM