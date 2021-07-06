BABY BOY Movie (2001) - Clip – Don’t Be Late

BABY BOY Movie (2001) - Clip – Don’t Be Late - Plot synopsis: BABY BOY is the powerful urban drama directed by John Singleton (Shaft and Boyz N the Hood) starring rap music superstars Tyrese Gibson and Snoop Dogg (Half Baked, I Got the Hook Up).

With knockout performances from Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible II, Pulp Fiction, Con Air) and A.J.

Johnson (Friday House Party, The Players Club), BABY BOY is a tough, honest and unflinching look at modern urban life.

Jody (Gibson) is a 20-year-old African American in South Central L.A.

Who is trying to live large but doesn't have a job.

He's got two babies by two different women and still lives at home with his mother (Johnson).

Growing up is tough on Jody, but a series of events involving his mother's new boyfriend Melvin (Rhames), his girlfriend Yvette (Taraji P.

Henson) and her ex-con ex-boyfriend Rodney (Snoop Dogg), force him to learn lessons about living, loving and surviving as a man in the hood.